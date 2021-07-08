French Duo Digitalz Unleash Impressive 10-Track Debut Album, “Imaginary Love”

Lately we can’t get enough of Digitalz. The French duo has been dropping some serious heat this year, all in preparation for their highly-anticipated debut album, Imaginary Love. Now, we’ve finally been blessed with the project’s official release and wow is it impressive. Throughout the entire 10-track LP, the duo’s unique electro-pop sound is on full display as each track is meticulously crafted and beautifully produced. The album also boasts a stacked list of features including Mickey Shiloh, Naomi Wild, and TheNamless – just to name a few. From start to finish, Imaginary Love is a cohesive and captivating sonic journey; see for yourself by streaming the project via Spotify below and be sure to follow Digitalz on socials below if you’re not already.

