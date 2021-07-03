Baauer is one of those producers who always seems to have a ton of sought-after IDs hanging around in his vault. Just the other day we were treated to one of those bangers, as the prolific producer celebrated Missy Elliot’s birthday by dropping his wild ‘Get Ur Freak On’ remix free for fans. If you haven’t already heard it, you’re in for a treat as Baauer completely reinvents the iconic track, injecting it with his unique, experimental bass sound. Check it out on his website below and be on the lookout for more new music from Harry throughout 2021 and beyond.

Listen & Download Baauer’s ‘Get Ur Freak On’ Remix

LISTEN: Baauer Releases Sought-After Missy Elliot ‘Get Ur Freak On’ Remix For Free