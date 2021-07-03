Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Baauer Releases Sought-After Missy Elliot ‘Get Ur Freak On’ Remix For Free

LISTEN: Baauer Releases Sought-After Missy Elliot ‘Get Ur Freak On’ Remix For Free

by Leave a Comment

Baauer is one of those producers who always seems to have a ton of sought-after IDs hanging around in his vault. Just the other day we were treated to one of those bangers, as the prolific producer celebrated Missy Elliot’s birthday by dropping his wild ‘Get Ur Freak On’ remix free for fans. If you haven’t already heard it, you’re in for a treat as Baauer completely reinvents the iconic track, injecting it with his unique, experimental bass sound. Check it out on his website below and be on the lookout for more new music from Harry throughout 2021 and beyond.

Listen & Download Baauer’s ‘Get Ur Freak On’ Remix

LISTEN: Baauer Releases Sought-After Missy Elliot ‘Get Ur Freak On’ Remix For Free

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend