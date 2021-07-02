Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Snavs Impresses on Genre-Bending Heater ‘Moods’ via Dim Mak

Snavs has continually impressed us over the years, thanks to his unique and captivating approach to bass music production. Today the Danish artist has unveiled another insane new track, this time coming in the form of a genre-bending trap heater, ‘Moods.’ As the title suggests, the Dim Mak single showcases different aspects of Snavs’ impressive artistry, ranging from emotional, anthemic future bass to hard-hitting trap. As you’ll hear below, both styles come together here to make for quite the memorable listen; it’s fun to imagine how crazy this one would sound live on a big sound system. See what we mean by streaming ‘Moods’ via Spotify below and be on the lookout for Snavs to continue to takeover throughout 2021 and beyond.

The whole idea around ‘Moods‘ is about reflecting on how fast your mood can change if something good or bad happens and how easily you can be affected by your surroundings. That’s why the mood of the track changes halfway through, and the first half is a grimey dubstep banger while the second half has more of a melodic and future bass vibe to it.” – Snavs

Snavs – Moods | Stream

Snavs: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Spotify
Dim Mak: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Spotify

