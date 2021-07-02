Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Felix Cartal Drops Stunning 4th Studio Album, “Expensive Sounds For Nice People”

Decorated producer Felix Cartal has officially released his anticipated fourth studio album, Expensive Sounds For Nice People. Released via Physical Presents, the 16-track project is incredibly versatile from start to finish, all portraying different sides of Cartal’s unique artistry through his signature house production. The record also boasts a slew of killer features from Kiiara, Sophie Simmons, Lights, and Karen Harding, just to name a few. This new album was three years in the making, and it’s certainly clear that Cartal poured his heart and soul into crafting this well-rounded project. Stream Expensive Sounds For Nice People below and be sure to follow Felix Cartal on socials if you’re not already.

