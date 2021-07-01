Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » PREMIERE: G4F Records Drops Must-Listen Soundtrack for Forthcoming ‘Road 96’ Video Game

PREMIERE: G4F Records Drops Must-Listen Soundtrack for Forthcoming ‘Road 96’ Video Game

by Leave a Comment

Road 96 has easily become one of the most anticipated video game releases of the summer and today we’re proud to be premiering the official soundtrack from the Digixart-produced game. Released via G4F Records, the 28-track album is packed with some of the biggest names in synthwave and electro, such as Cocoon, Robert Parker, and The Toxic Avenger – just to name a few. From start to finish, the featured tracks here are beautifully produced and immersive, and we can’t imagine how much better they’ll sound while actually playing Road 96 itself. G4F Records continue to prove they’re at the forefront of the video game music landscape on this captivating new soundtrack; see what we mean and stream the Road 96 soundtrack below via Spotify.

Road 96 (Original Game Soundtrack) | Stream

PREMIERE: G4F Records Drops Must-Listen Soundtrack for Forthcoming ‘Road 96’ Video Game

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend