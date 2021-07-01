Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Skrillex & J Balvin Unleash Star-Studded ‘In Da Getto’ Collaboration

LISTEN: Skrillex & J Balvin Unleash Star-Studded ‘In Da Getto’ Collaboration

by Leave a Comment

Rumors of a Skrillex and J Balvin collaboration have been swirling for what feels like years now, and today it seems we have finally received the star-studded track. The tune is called ‘In Da Getto,’ and boasts some clean, signature Skrillex pop production underneath J Balvin’s soothing vocals. Skrillex has been quite busy this year, dropping three new songs in a short amount of time – the last being his anticipated ‘Supersonic’ track with Noisia, josh pan, and Dylan Brady. It’s clear Sonny is ramping up his output these days, and ‘In Da Getto’ is yet another memorable release from the OWSLA producer – stream it via YouTube below and let us hear your thoughts in the comments section.

J Balvin, Skrillex – In Da Getto | Stream

LISTEN: Skrillex & J Balvin Unleash Star-Studded ‘In Da Getto’ Collaboration

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend