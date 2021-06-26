Throughout 2021, Pushing Daizies has continued to impress us both with their prolific output and versatility in the studio. This week the duo is back with another future bass heater, and despite it being their 9th release since January, ‘I’ll Be Alright’ is actually the first track they ever produced together. As you’ll hear below, in typical Pushing Daizies fashion we’re treated to a extremely well-produced future bass jam – from the catchy vocal chops to crisp drum programming, this tune is awesome and bound to make it on a bunch of playlists this summer and beyond. Stream the Dim Mak single below via Spotify.

Pushing Daizies – I’ll Be Alright | Stream

LISTEN: Pushing Daizies Unleash Powerful Future Bass Gem ‘I’ll Be Alright’ via Dim Mak