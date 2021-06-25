Stream & Download Tyler, The Creator’s Anticipated New Album, “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST”

Tyler, The Creator just dropped his new album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, and we’re leaving it on repeat all weekend. Packed with guest features from Pharrell, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, 42 Dugg, and YoungBoy, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, is a vibe from start to finish. The perfect follow-up to Tyler’s 2019 Grammy-winning LP IGOR, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST offers something for everyone with 16 diverse tracks. Listen now below and let us know which tracks you’re digging the most.

