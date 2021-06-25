Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Stream & Download Tyler, The Creator’s Anticipated New Album, “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST”

Stream & Download Tyler, The Creator’s Anticipated New Album, “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST”

by Leave a Comment

Tyler, The Creator just dropped his new album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, and we’re leaving it on repeat all weekend. Packed with guest features from PharrellLil WayneLil Uzi VertTy Dolla $ign42 Dugg, and YoungBoy,  CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, is a vibe from start to finish. The perfect follow-up to Tyler’s 2019 Grammy-winning LP IGOR, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST offers something for everyone with 16 diverse tracks. Listen now below and let us know which tracks you’re digging the most.

Tyler, The Creator – CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Tyler, The Creator Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

Stream & Download Tyler, The Creator’s Anticipated New Album, “CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend