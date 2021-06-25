Skrillex & J Balvin Upcoming Collaboration Confirmed By New York City Performer

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

After what seemed like years of teasing, it appears that the J Balvin and Skrillex collaboration is finally in view. The news comes from Hunter Kowald, a hoverboard developer, performer, and creator. In the short Instagram video from Times Square, Kowald captioned his IG Post, “In NYC for a J Balvin and Skrillex Music Video.” Good enough for us! Skrillex has been busy lately and has released collaborations with Four Tet and Noisia & Josh Pan, respectively. Summer of Skrillex incoming??

