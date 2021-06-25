LISTEN: Valentino Khan Links Up With Wifisfuneral & YBN Almighty Jay On “Digest”

Valentino Khan is no stranger to delivering hard-hitting and star-studded records. Hoisting a long line of producer accreditations not limited to Lil Pump, French Montana, Bruno Mars, Tyga, and many more, it’s no surprise to see the LA-based producer link up with Wifisfuneral and YBN Almighty Jay on “Digest.” With the launch of the newly announced Four Loko Records, the brand is excited to embark on releasing music, taking wide submissions from artists and fans to bridge digital experiences to real-life activations. The huge entertainment venture invites Valentino Khan, Wifisfuneral, and YBN Almighty Jay to kick things off with “Digest.”

“Tapped back into my roots as a hip-hop producer. I got in the studio with Wifi & Almighty Jay and they delivered in a big way. Enjoy.” – Valentino Khan

Listen to “Digest” here.

