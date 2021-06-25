In a short amount of time, Sam Blacky has established herself nicely in the house scene thanks to a string of impressive releases – all arriving on her newfound dance label, Stabby Records. Today we’re treated to another offering from the rising talent, as she continues to carve out a lane for herself. ‘No More’ is a catchy tech-house joint that portrays the producer moving forward from negativity in her past as she continues to evolve as a person and artist. As per usual, the song is super well-produced and sounds perfect for the dance floor. Stream the record via Spotify below and read what Blacky has to say about the inspiration behind this tune as well.

“‘No More’ is super special to me not only because of the message in the lyrics, but also because this song can empower those who hear it and sing along in an almost cathartic way, saying goodbye to past negativity. It’s all about moving forward and realizing what you’re worth. I definitely feel “No More” being played out in clubs and festivals this summer as a sort of ‘f*ck you’ anthem to anyone or anything that has hurt you.” – Sam Blacky

Sam Blacky – No More | Stream

LISTEN: Sam Blacky Lets Go of Past Negativity in New ‘No More’ Single via Stabby Records