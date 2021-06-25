Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: QUIET BISON Continues to Stun in Glitchy, Melodic ‘Waiting For You’ Single featuring wilo wilde

In a short amount of time, QUIET BISON has made a name for himself as one of the most exciting up-and-coming artists on our radar. His cutting-edge, experimental yet accessible production style has garnered the young talent quite a buzz amongst fans and artists alike, and today we’re excited to be sharing his latest effort, ‘Waiting For You.’ In typical QUIET BISON fashion, we’re treated to a forward-thinking melodic gem, as vocals from wilo wilde bring everything together for quite the avant-garde pop record. See for yourself by streaming the tune via Spotify below and be on the lookout for this guy to take over throughout 2021 and beyond.

