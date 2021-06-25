[LISTEN] French Original Fuses Electronic & Pop in “Only For A Night”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

After releasing his debut single “History” in July of 2020, which quickly amassed over 4 Million+ streams, dance music luminary French Original returns to the limelight with “Only For A Night.” His new single is out today, June 25, across all platforms.

Producing, composing, and singing on his own track, French Original flexes his innate dexterity as an artist in each new release. Frequently inspired by the happenings in his friends lives, “Only For A Night” is the mellifluous tale of two lovers separated by distance, an all too common occurrence brought about by the last year of lockdowns. An immaculate showcase of larger-than-life guitar-driven instrumentation as well as a captivating vocal performance, “Only For A Night” is the pristine intersection of French Original’s multitude of talents. Holding no bit of his genius back, French Original combines the best of lush, radio-ready pop and flawless electronic production in “Only For A Night,” a true marker that everything this producer touches turns to gold.

Make sure to catch French Original on Twitch every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5pm BST HERE, where he breaks down his production techniques live for thousands of viewers worldwide. With plenty more new music to come throughout the rest of 2021 and beyond, the story of French Original is just beginning.

Check out “Only For A Night” on Spotify below.

