LISTEN: DVBBS Link with Alt-Punk Sensation Powfu on Impressive New Single, ‘Losing Sleep’

After premiering DVBBS‘ previous release, ‘Lose My Mind,’ we’re back covering the decorated dance music duo. This time around, the boys have decided to link with alt-punk artist Powfu to bring an irresistible new record in ‘Losing Sleep.’ Released via Ultra Records, the dance/pop crossover track has all the makings to be an absolute smash this year – Powfu’s vocals are insanely catchy and DVBBS hold up their side of things by showcasing some clean, anthemic dance production. The single arrives as the next track off of DVBBS’ anticipated upcoming album Sleep – check it out via Spotify below and be sure to turn up your speakers for this one.

DVBBS – Losing Sleep (feat. Powfu) | Stream

