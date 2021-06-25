Fresh off his ‘Ready For War’ Riot Ten collaboration, rising bass act DOGMA is already back with a massive new single. Today we’re treated to ‘Deicide,’ a new cut from the Chicago producer’s upcoming Inner Demons EP. As expected with any DOGMA release, this track goes crazy hard and does a fantastic job at seamlessly blending metal and dubstep influences into something new. Post-hardcore band member Joe Buras of Born Of Osiris is also featured on the track, and his blood-curdling vocals add another layer of interest and intensity to an already wild record. If this is the energy DOGMA is bringing for the entire EP then it’s sure to be a smash – check out the single below.

LISTEN: DOGMA Unleashes Insanely Heavy New Dubstep Single ‘Deicide’ off Upcoming EP