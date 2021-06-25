LISTEN: Doctor Neiman Unveils Heavy New Single, ‘men.’ via Play Me Records

Doctor Neiman has been releasing a ton of heat this year, and this time around is no different as the rising talent makes his Play Me Records debut in ‘men.’ While we’re used to heavy bangers from the Austin-based producer, this one takes things to another level as we’re treated to an absolutely thunderous, anthemic new track here. From the epic builds to the ferocious sampling and crazy sound design throughout the drops, Neiman pulls out all the stops here and proves yet again why he’s a force to be reckoned with in the bass music arena. After launching the Doctor Neiman project this year, the artist has already accomplished a ton and we can’t wait to see where he takes things next – turn up your speakers and stream ‘men.’ below via Spotify.

