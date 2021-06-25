LISTEN: CIVIQUE Unleashes Impressive Debut EP, “Dive”

After recently sharing a fresh new single, ‘Hold,’ rising producer and vocalist CIVIQUE has finally dropped off his anticipated debut EP, Dive. As you’ll hear below, this 5-track project showcases the Melbourne-based artist’s impressive talent for crafting infectious, genre-bending records using both his catchy vocals and production talents. Throughout the tracklist you’ll find tastefully sprinkled influences ranging from dance-pop and alternative house to indie and electronica. While CIVIQUE clearly draws from a wide-range of genres, he still does a great job keeping things cohesive throughout this project as it makes for a quite the pleasurable listening experience. The sky is certainly the limit for this budding talent and we can’t wait to hear where he takes his sound next. Stream Dive below via Spotify.

CIVIQUE – Dive EP | Stream

