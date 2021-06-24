WATCH: Skrillex Drops Visually Stunning Music Video For Hit Single, “Butterflies”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Over the past month Skrillex has been nonstop; from the release of tracks such as “Butterflies” and “Supersonic”, to a full on house party music video for “Too Bizarre”, there is no telling what this man can’t accomplish. Luckily for us we finally get the music video treatment for “Butterflies” and it does not disappoint. Heavy dance numbers, flying ghosts, and emotions running high this music video is a captivating sight from start to finish. The new era of Skrillex is upon us and we will be keeping a close eye on this producer as his music progresses because we just can’t seem to get enough. Watch the video below and prepare to keep it on repeat!

