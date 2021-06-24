Lights All Night Drops Massive Lineup For New Years Eve Event with DJ Snake, Illenium + More

After a sold-out 10th anniversary celebration in 2019, Lights All Night (LAN) is gearing up for a massive return to Dallas Market Hall this coming December 30 and 31 with some of the hottest dance and electronic music acts. Attendees can catch performances from headliners Above & Beyond, DJ Snake, Illenium, Madeon, and Subtronics while checking out sets from SLANDER, JOYRYDE, SVDDEN DEATH, Black Tiger Sex Machine, and more. Two-day GA and VIP tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 29. Peep the full phase 1 lineup below and stay tuned as additional music performers are announced in the coming weeks.

