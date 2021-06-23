Rising producer Lo Lytes is back with another fresh new release, this time coming in the form of a catchy, genre-bending collaboration with buzzing rapper Nessly. In ‘Sedated,’ both artists reflect on being content when their faded, especially amidst the craziness of the world. As you’ll hear below, Lo Lytes serves up a super well-produced instrumental – from the crisp drums to thumping bass this track goes too hard. On top of that, Nessly holds up his side of the track by delivering a sleek, memorable rap verse + chorus. See what we mean and stream ‘Sedated’ via Spotify, and be on the lookout for more new music from Lo Lytes in the future.

Lo Lytes – Sedated (feat. Nessly) | Stream

LO LYTES | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | YOUTUBE | SPOTIFY | SOUNDCLOUD

LISTEN: Lo Lytes Delivers Catchy, Genre-Bending ‘Sedated’ Collaboration Featuring Rapper Nessly