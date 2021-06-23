Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: COVEX Shares Uplifting 3rd Album Single ‘Lucky Ones’ featuring Olivia Ray

by Leave a Comment

We’ve been covering COVEX’s last few album singles, and each track is just getting us more and more excited for the entire project. Today we’re treated to a mesmerizing third track off A Change of Perspective, a stunning house-influenced cut titled ‘Lucky Ones.’ Boasting some intoxicating vocals from Olivia Ray, the song shows listeners a more positive side of COVEX’s narrative as it talks about the importance of relationships, love, and trust in living a happy, fulfilled life. Stream it via Spotify below and start getting hyped for the official album release coming later this year.

COVEX – Lucky Ones (feat. Olivia Ray) | Stream

