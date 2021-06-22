Rising producer Fish Scale has come through with a dope, must-listen new project – a thunderous 2-track Fully Loaded EP. Arriving via 40oz Collective, the project delivers some of the hardest hitting bass house we’ve heard all year. ‘Pull Up’ opens things with a bouncy, UK-influenced heater boasting some gnarly sound design and killer drums. ‘Flush’ rounds out the EP as a festival-ready banger that gives off an intoxicating hip-hop vibe we’re loving. See for yourself by streaming Fully Loaded below, and be on the lookout for more new music from Fish Scale throughout 2021 and beyond.

Fish Scale – Fully Loaded EP | Stream

LISTEN: Fish Scale Gets “Fully Loaded” in Impressive New Bass House EP