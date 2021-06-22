Chris Lake Makes His Triumphant Return To The Shrine Outdoors For A Two Night House Music Takeover

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Over the past few years, Black Book Records CEO and house music aficionado, Chris Lake, has skyrocketed to global stardom performing at every major festival, all while dropping chart-topping hits. Following the pre-pandemic success of his joint live shows with fellow house music producer, Fisher, Chris is back in Los Angeles announcing two solo shows of house music madness. His tour, “Love Is Just A Drug From God”, was one of the first shows that fell victim to the pandemic, so the excitement around these shows is real. On sale now for August 27th and 28th at the Shrine LA Outdoors, house music makes its triumphant return and we could not be more excited. Grab your tickets here, and get ready to groove!

