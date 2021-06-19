Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Skrillex & Chris Lake Spotted in the Studio Together

Skrillex & Chris Lake Spotted in the Studio Together

by Leave a Comment

Skrillex’s insane output is one of the reasons he’s often crowned as one of the best to do it as far as dance music goes. It seems like every other day the enigmatic OWSLA producer is caught in the studio cooking up with someone new, and today is no different as apparently him and Chris Lake are seemingly collaborating together. Chris Lake shared photo of Sonny on Instagram, and we can only hope it means we have the chance of seeing a star-studded collaboration between the two sometime in the future.

Skrillex & Chris Lake Spotted in the Studio Together

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend