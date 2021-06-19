Skrillex’s insane output is one of the reasons he’s often crowned as one of the best to do it as far as dance music goes. It seems like every other day the enigmatic OWSLA producer is caught in the studio cooking up with someone new, and today is no different as apparently him and Chris Lake are seemingly collaborating together. Chris Lake shared photo of Sonny on Instagram, and we can only hope it means we have the chance of seeing a star-studded collaboration between the two sometime in the future.

Skrillex & Chris Lake Spotted in the Studio Together