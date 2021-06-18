Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WATCH: Joris Delacroix & Cebb Unleash Experimental ‘Need Your Attention’ Single + Live Video at Montpellier Opera

Celebrated producer and DJ Joris Delacroix has come together with Cebb for an impressive, must-listen new single released via SmallFishBigSea. The collaboration, ‘Need Your Attention,’ is a captivating, beautiful experimental cut that will take you on an emotional journey as soothing melodies and crisp drum programming make for an addictive listening experience. Alongside the release, we’ve been treated to both acts performing the track live at France’s iconic Montpellier Opera. The setting of the video matches the vibe of the track perfectly, adding another dimension to an already awesome track. See what we mean by streaming the video + single below, and be sure to be on the lookout for more new music coming from Joris Delacroix and Cebb throughout 2021 and beyond.

Joris Delacroix & Cebb – Need Your Attention | Stream

