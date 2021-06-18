Making his descent onto planet Earth from a place not restricted by the typical confines of time and space, Casper Sun‘s sound is out of this world. Today, the otherworldly creative debuts his sultry new summer single “Wavy Luv.” Serving as the first single from his forthcoming debut LP Sunshine Radio, “Wavy Luv” is Casper’s gift from outer space.

Combining the best elements of lush R&B with indie production techniques and hip-hop laced vocals, “Wavy Luv” is a treat for the ages. Singing from the heart, the ethereal creative chronicles a tale of self-desire and passion with an emphasis on treating oneself with unconditional kindness. Speaking on his release, Casper Sun says the following: “Sometimes when you don’t get what you want, you find what you need. ‘Wavy Luv’ is about being patient and taking your time to eventually find that clarity. The journey might be rough, and I won’t lie, it’s been rough, but I swear there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. The world’s healing. I’m healing. The energy’s bubbling. It’s nothing short of refreshing to feel excited about the future.”

Stream “Wavy Luv” on your favorite platform here, or check out the captivating visualizer on YouTube below.

WATCH: Casper Sun Fuses Sultry R&B and Hip-Hop in “Wavy Luv”