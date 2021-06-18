Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » WATCH: Casper Sun Fuses Sultry R&B and Hip-Hop in “Wavy Luv”

WATCH: Casper Sun Fuses Sultry R&B and Hip-Hop in “Wavy Luv”

by Leave a Comment

Making his descent onto planet Earth from a place not restricted by the typical confines of time and space, Casper Sun‘s sound is out of this world. Today, the otherworldly creative debuts his sultry new summer single “Wavy Luv.” Serving as the first single from his forthcoming debut LP Sunshine Radio, “Wavy Luv” is Casper’s gift from outer space.

Combining the best elements of lush R&B with indie production techniques and hip-hop laced vocals, “Wavy Luv” is a treat for the ages. Singing from the heart, the ethereal creative chronicles a tale of self-desire and passion with an emphasis on treating oneself with unconditional kindness. Speaking on his release, Casper Sun says the following: “Sometimes when you don’t get what you want, you find what you need. ‘Wavy Luv’ is about being patient and taking your time to eventually find that clarity. The journey might be rough, and I won’t lie, it’s been rough, but I swear there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. The world’s healing. I’m healing. The energy’s bubbling. It’s nothing short of refreshing to feel excited about the future.”

Stream “Wavy Luv” on your favorite platform here, or check out the captivating visualizer on YouTube below.

WATCH: Casper Sun Fuses Sultry R&B and Hip-Hop in “Wavy Luv”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend