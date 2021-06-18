A clash between trap music’s most noble understudies, SAYMYNAME tags along with Edison Cole for their fiery collaboration “Chaos.” The intense and heart-pounding track features SAYMYNAME weaving in his signature hardcore sound with melodic undertones that underscore much of Edison Cole’s bass-heavy music. Bringing along the Boston native for the ride of his life, SAYMYNAME presents us with another hard-hitting festival anthem that is sure to hit a sound system near you.

“It was a pleasure working with Edison Cole on this latest track. I’m excited for fans to discover his talent and I hope they enjoy ‘Chaos’ as much as I enjoyed creating it” – SAYMYNAME

Listen to “Chaos” below.

SAYMYNAME & Edison Cole Tag Team On “Chaos”