LISTEN: Tez Cadey Unleashes Anticipated New “No Place I Call Home” EP

Tez Cadey has finally unleashed his impressive new project, a 5-track EP called No Place I Call Home. From start to finish this EP is absolutely stunning, thanks to the French-American artist’s irresistible pop sensibilities and deeply catchy indie-electronica-influenced sound. It’s clear that Cadey has put in a tremendous amount of work and passion into each and every one of these tracks, as they all sound meticulously crafted and thought-out, but at the same time spontaneous and authentic. The production value on this EP is amazing, and it’s definitely difficult not to smile and bop your head while journeying through No Place I Call Home. See what we mean by listening to this EP via Spotify below and be on the lookout for Tez Cadey to continue putting out great music throughout 2021 and beyond.

Tez Cadey – No Place I Call Home EP | Stream

TEZ CADEY | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM

