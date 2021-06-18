While 2020 was a challenging year for the world, Riot Ten was able to thrive through these difficult times and defying the odds by releasing two acclaimed projects, the “Hype or Die: Emergence” EP and the house-infused “BLKMRKT” Vol.1 EP. Believing that the best is yet to come and continuously taking his career to the next level, Riot Ten is on a mission. Preparing for his highly anticipated sophomore album, the El-Paso-based producer is back for his latest single “Control.” Featuring American rock/rap band Add1ction, “Control” is the last to arrive off of his forthcoming sophomore album set to release in July. Further strengthening the rock and heavy dubstep partnership we’ve come to know over the years, fans get one final glimpse at the madness Riot Ten has in store for us.

Listen to “Control” here.

LISTEN: Riot Ten Shares “Control” Off Upcoming Album