LISTEN: James Elizabeth & Jeremih Trade Sensual Verses in Sultry New Single, ‘No Neighbors’

LA based vocalist and songwriter James Elizabeth is back with an absolutely intoxicating new release in ‘No Neighbors.’ The silky-smooth record showcases a sultry R&B-influenced instrumental as well as a fitting guest verse from Jeremih. The track arrives as the first of many upcoming releases from Elizabeth, with some future tracks boasting impressive features from the likes of Snoop Dogg and Snow Tha Product. If this single is any indicator of what we can expect from her upcoming releases then we’re certainly excited; stream ‘No Neighbors’ via Spotify below and be sure to follow James Elizabeth on socials if you’re not already.

James Elizabeth – No Neighbors (feat. Jeremih) | Stream

