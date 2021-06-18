Goth Babe and Louis the Child have shared a glistening summer pop-house anthem in ‘Encinitas.’ As you’ll hear below, both acts come together seamlessly and bring out the best in each other throughout this buoyant new collaboration. Goth Babe’s soothing vocals on top of LTC’s signature ear worm melodies is almost unfair, and we have no doubt this tune will be making it on a ton of playlists this year and beyond. Check out the ‘Encinitas’ official music video as well and be sure to catch Goth Babe this festival season performing at iconic events like Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and ACL.

Goth Babe & Louis The Child – Encinitas | Stream

GOTH BABE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

