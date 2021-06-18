Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: BLVD. & Shaquille O’Neal Drop Hectic Dubstep Banger ‘Posterize’ via Purple Fly

Purple Fly’s impressive release schedule continues, this time with another standout BLVD. release. ‘Posterize’ is a blazing dubstep collaboration with NBA all-star Shaquille O’Neal and wow does it go hard. As you’ll hear below, the track opens with Shaq’s vocals as the energy slowly builds into a thunderous bass drop. It’s a banger that sounds perfectly crafted for the club or festival stage, and we can’t imagine how massive it will sound at full blast. Listen for yourself by streaming ‘Posterize’ via Spotify below, and be on the lookout for more impressive Purple Fly releases throughout 2021 and beyond.

BLVD. & Shaquille O’Neal – Posterize | Stream

