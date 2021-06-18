Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Kendoll Takes Us To An Underground "Acid Party" With Her Brand New Single

Kendoll is no stranger when it comes to dropping massive bassline heaters, and her latest single “Acid Party” is no different. Taking inspiration from the UK scene this tech house track will keep you grooving on the dance floor all night long. Having released some of her most popular tracks on labels such as Night Bass, Insomniac Records, and Dim Mak, she decided to self-release this single and we can not be more excited for what is to come! Since festival season is making its comeback catch Kendoll on the road this summer and fall at festivals such as Sunset Music Festival, Beyond Wonderland So Cal, and Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge. Check out the track below and let its edgy ambience fuel your house music soul.

Kendoll – Acid Party | Stream

Kendoll Takes Us To An Underground “Acid Party” With Her Brand New Single

