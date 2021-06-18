CONTEST: Win 2 VIP Tickets to ILLfest + A Surprise Meet & Greet With An ILLFest Performer

Festival season is here and ILLfest is ready to give fans an extraordinary experience with one of the hottest lineups to hit Texas. Returning to Travis County Expo Center in Austin, Texas on September 17 and 18, special guest Liquid Stranger will join Charles The First, RL Grime, REZZ, Malaa, Peekaboo, What So Not, and many more for two days of music and one of a kind art installations.

To celebrate their massive lineup reveal, we’ve teamed up with ILLfest to give one lucky RTT reader 2 VIP tickets, an ILLfest merch pack, plus a surprise meet and greet with an ILLfest performer. The contest ends July 5 and the winner will be contacted by July 7. Peep the full lineup below and don’t miss this chance to party in style. Enter to win now.

ILLfest 2021

September 17 & 18

Travis County Exposition Center, Austin, TX

