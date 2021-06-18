Apashe Announces USA Tour Alongside Brand New Single, “Time Warp”

Apashe celebrated the release of his brand new single in a huge way, announcing his Renaissance Live: USA Tour. Kannibalen Records superstar has put together a string of intimate shows, hitting the 6 largest cities in North America and you will not want to miss it. His Renaissance album which released earlier this year was met with high praise and his follow up single keeps his strong momentum going. “Time Warp” is a melodic bass masterpiece, opening with a dark atmospheric vibe which slowly turns into a festival style anthem there is no telling what this producer will do next. He is a rising force within the melodic bass scene and deserves all the praise we can give! Tickets are on sale now, so grab them here, and stream “Time Warp” below!

Apashe & Sami Chaouki – “Time Warp” | Stream

