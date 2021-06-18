Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Apashe Announces USA Tour Alongside Brand New Single, “Time Warp”

Apashe Announces USA Tour Alongside Brand New Single, “Time Warp”

by Leave a Comment

Apashe celebrated the release of his brand new single in a huge way, announcing his Renaissance Live: USA Tour. Kannibalen Records superstar has put together a string of intimate shows, hitting the 6 largest cities in North America and you will not want to miss it. His Renaissance album which released earlier this year was met with high praise and his follow up single keeps his strong momentum going. “Time Warp” is a melodic bass masterpiece, opening with a dark atmospheric vibe which slowly turns into a festival style anthem there is no telling what this producer will do next. He is a rising force within the melodic bass scene and deserves all the praise we can give! Tickets are on sale now, so grab them here, and stream “Time Warp” below!

Apashe & Sami Chaouki – “Time Warp” | Stream

https://open.spotify.com/album/49fd3bVQRchR7RsxrQgGtY?si=PrSro3DkQgiBuIqb88zWHw&dl_branch=1

Apashe Announces USA Tour Alongside Brand New Single, “Time Warp”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend