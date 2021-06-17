Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Nitti Gritti & BIJOU Serve Up Fresh Remixes of Electric Polar Bears’ “Simple Things” Ft. Naz Tokio

Electric Polar Bears recently released an official remix package for their catchy ‘Simple Things’ single featuring Naz Tokio and the whole project is killer from start to finish. As you’ll hear below, we’re gifted with stellar remixes from RTT favorites Nitti Gritti and BIJOU, as well as EPB’s own VIP mix. While Nitti Gritti shares an intoxicating future bass remix, BIJOU serves up a must-listen house flip that couldn’t be groovier. The remix package has already garnered support from a ton of heavy-hitters in the scene including Zeds Dead, Allison Wonderland, and Illenium just to name a few. Turn your speakers up and jam to these awesome remixes below.

