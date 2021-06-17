LISTEN: Highup & Tigerlily Unleash Wild Dancefloor-Heater ‘Lollipop’ via Generation HEX / HEXAGON

Australian talents Highup and Tigerlily have teamed up for quite the memorable and fun house collaboration in ‘Lollipop.’ From the crisp, smashing drums to the groovy bassline, this track has clearly been masterfully crafted for the dance floor and we can’t imagine how wild it would be to hear live on a big sound system. Arriving via Don Diablo’s Generation HEX / HEXAGON label, ‘Lollipop’ is a testament to the talent and potential we hear in both Highup and Tigerlily; see for yourself and stream the tune below and stay on the lookout for new music from these two rising artists later in 2021.

