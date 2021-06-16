WATCH: Tyler, The Creator Announces Upcoming Album + Releases New Single, “LUMBERJACK”

Releasing a slew of singles throughout 2020, Tyler, The Creator has finally released his first official single of 2021 titled “LUMBERJACK”. Building even more excitement for what’s to come, the past few days leading up to the release Tyler has been dropping hints of what seems to be the title of his upcoming album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The track was accompanied by a music video directed by Tyler himself, however under the name of his alter ego, Wolf Haley. Fans have received the new track with rave reviews and are ecstatic to have the “old rapping” Tyler back! Check out the video and single below.

Tyler, The Creator – LUMBERJACK | Stream

Edit: The rapper took to socials today to also officially announce his upcoming studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost. See the announcement below and start getting hyped for the drop on June 25th.

