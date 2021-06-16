In a short amount of time, producer Shizz Lo has built up quite the impressive dance music resumé. Whether it be releasing music on decorated labels (Dim Mak, Subsidia, etc) or performing at noteworthy festivals, it’s safe to say the Philadelphia artist has put in the work to get to where he is today. Now, Shizz Lo has returned with one of his largest and most anticipated releases yet in ‘Ice Scream.’ Channeling his love for the frozen delicacy, the rising producer delivers a high-octane dubstep banger that’s destined to crush the festival circuit this summer. Check it out below and get ready to start hearing this heater everywhere.

PREMIERE: Shizz Lo Unleashes Indulgent, Sugar-Filled Dubstep Banger, ‘Ice Scream’