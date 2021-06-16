The ambitious international DJ & producer Max Vangeli is back with another collab! And this time it’s with emerging Australian DJ/Progressive House producer, Ampium.



“Half A World Away” is the melancholic, future bass track of the summer! The song includes vocals explaining the story of a disappearing lover. The catchy grooves and drums from Vangeli blend well with Ampium’s “good summer feel” progressive house sound! With the addition of sounds such as an acoustic guitar, this track is definitely an awesome production from the two.



It’s without a doubt that this track will be played all throughout summer festivals and parties this year! The last few months have held a lot of anticipation for Ampium, as he has a number of big releases and live performances lined up for 2021! His recent progressive house collab with Dublin producer/vocalist ZHIKO ended up charting over 75K plays on Spotify.

Ampium



With “Half a world away”, Ampium’s unique tomorrowland-inspired sounds blend really nicely with the co-productions of seasoned producer Max Vangeli. Vangeli has a record of securing great collabs, as some of his best work comes from the collided sounds from producers such as An21 (a member of Swedish House Mafia), Tiësto, and Timmy Trumpet. His ability to create captivating melodies and riveting basslines translates from his bass house, tech house, future bass, to and even his latin music productions!

Max Vangeli

Writing Credits: Adam Hawthorne (@admmrzmusic)

Max Vangeli & Ampium – Half A World Away | Stream below

LISTEN: Max Vangeli and Ampium Join Forces on ‘Half A World Away’