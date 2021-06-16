Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rising Producer Martron Unveils Fresh, Trapped-Out New ‘Vibe’ Single

We first covered rising producer Martron when he unveiled his impressive remix of NGHTMRE and Grabbitz’s ‘Bruises’ single. Now, the NYC-based artist is back with more heat and we’re feeling this one just as much. The record is called ‘Vibe,’ and samples some hip-hop vocals before taking the listener on a journey through an infectious, trapped-out drop. We’re loving the flurry of vocal chops throughout the drops, especially when the song goes into double-time near the end. Stream ‘Vibe’ via Spotify below and be on the lookout for more new music from this rising talent in 2021.

Martron – Vibe | Stream

