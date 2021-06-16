LISTEN: Dugong Jr Shares Intoxicating, Silky-Smooth New “Polite” EP

Dugong Jr has completely blown us away thanks to his latest effort, a stunning 8-track EP called Polite. From start to finish this thing is just packed with vibes, as the Australian artist’s knack for crafting catchy melodies and, subsequently, beautiful tracks are on full display. We’ve been following Dugong Jr’s artistic evolution for years and we couldn’t be more proud to hear how far the young talent has come. As you’ll hear below, Polite is quite the versatile project and boasts influences ranging from R&B to house. Stream the project via Spotify below and read what Dugong Jr has to say about the inspiration behind this project as well.

“This EP is about my experiences growing up in Australia with a Chinese/Malaysian background. I generally felt that a polite demeanour was both expected and tolerated. From a young age I understood that a way for me to stand out was through my artwork. Without having to be the loudest in the room, It was a polite way for me to not only have my voice heard, but have people reflect on themselves. The Polite EP is a journey strained spiritualism, contemporary surrealism and reclaimed identity. To me it represents both a maturing of my art and music, and myself.” -Dugong Jr

Dugong Jr – Polite EP | Stream

