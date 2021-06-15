Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » WATCH: Skrillex Just Teased an Unreleased House Track & It Sounds Amazing

WATCH: Skrillex Just Teased an Unreleased House Track & It Sounds Amazing

by Leave a Comment

In a short amount of time, Skrillex has completely taken over the scene (what else is new) thanks to a flurry of new releases, including ‘Butterflies,’ ‘Bizarre,’ and most recently his Noisia-assisted ‘Supersonic’ banger. Now, it appears the OWSLA label head is already back hard at work in the studio and we certainly aren’t complaining. Just the other day, Sonny took to social media to share a short snippet of a new house record he’d been working on. It’s in the same groovy house vein as ‘Butterflies,’ as Skrillex proves again and again he can flex his production skills in virtually any genre. Check out the short clip below.

WATCH: Skrillex Just Teased an Unreleased House Track & It Sounds Amazing

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend