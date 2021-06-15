Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Lollapalooza Announces 2021 Aftershows

Flume By Roger Ho for Lollapalooza 2019

Lollapalooza is right in the heart of Chicago – and with that comes a strict 10 PM sound curfew. But year after year, Lollapalooza makes absolute sure that the party does not stop at 10 pm. ESPECIALLY after taking a year off.

They just announced FIFTY after and preshows that start on Tuesday, July 27th and Sunday, August 1st. The aftershows will take place over 14 different Chicago venues with some more surprise shows incoming, I’m sure.

Elohim will be taking over Lincoln Hall on Thursday, July 29th, SLANDER will be bringing their absolutely insane show to Chicago’s beautiful Aragon Ballroom and Friday, July 30th – and a very special Brownies and Lemonade aftershow at Chicago’s Chop Shop on Saturday, July 30th…and that is just 3 of our favorites! Check out the full aftershow schedule below and keep an eye out for more surprise announcements. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18th at 10:00 am CST.

[Photo by Roger Ho for Lollapalooza 2019]

