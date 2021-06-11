LISTEN: Teddy Beats and Britt Lari Want You To Feel “Alive”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

It’s a wild Friday for new music and we’re happy to see that DJ, producer, and ‘chill dance’ pioneer Teddy Beats is back with his single. “Alive” feat. vocalist and songwriter Britt Lari is out now by way of Smash Deep Records, sister label to Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike’s Smash the House imprint.

His 3rd release on the label, “Alive” is a scintillating tally of musical components: soothing acoustic melodies, breathtaking vocals, an adrenaline-inducing bassline, and undeniable mainstream appeal. Teddy has a knack for making a select brand of music that isn’t overly electronic.. or in-your-face pop. Rather, he straddles the line quite effectively between the two genres, combining the best of both worlds with a special touch that only he can provide. Check it out below:

For those in the Washington D.C. Area, make sure you catch him playing with Zedd tomorrow! Tickets can be found here.

