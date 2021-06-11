LISTEN: Ookay Reveals New Single “Not Again”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

It may not seem like too long ago that Ookay burst onto the scene with his hit record “Thief,” but alas, that was in 2016! As the LA-based artist prepares for this sophomore LP, he’s bringing back the saxophone mastery in his new single “Not Again,” the third track to be revealed from the aforementioned full-length.

“Thief” which amassed over eighty million streams on Spotify alone was arguably THE song of the year when it was released, earning support and airtime from a plethora of his peers and even culminating in the legendary Kenny G performing with Ookay at Coachella. While “Not Again” features the sexy saxophone riffs that shined in “Thief,” it’s worth noting how much Ookay has grown as a well-rounded artist and all-around musician since then, exhibiting his growing vocal prowess and songwriting skills. Combining his new skill-set with the addictive saxophone riffs that his fans have come to know and love, “Not Again” is a perfect representation of the sounds that make Ookay who he is today.

