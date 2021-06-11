Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Sevenn, Flaremode, & DLAY Craft Intoxicating ‘The Hills’ House Flip via NFT Label Purple Fly

LISTEN: Sevenn, Flaremode, & DLAY Craft Intoxicating ‘The Hills’ House Flip via NFT Label Purple Fly

by Leave a Comment

After debuting their first-ever single the other week, the groundbreaking NFT-based label Purple Fly is back with their second and equally memorable release. This time around, Sevenn links with Italian duo Flaremode and Swedish act DLAY to craft an intoxicating new house cover of The Weeknd’s iconic ‘The Hills’ single. While still maintaining the great vibe of the original, these artists inject some groovy and dance floor-ready vibes into this stellar remake. This record comes just in time for summer and festival season – turn up those speakers and stream it below via Spotify.

Sevenn, Flaremode, DLAY – The Hills | Stream

LISTEN: Sevenn, Flaremode, & DLAY Craft Intoxicating ‘The Hills’ House Flip via NFT Label Purple Fly

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend