LISTEN: Sevenn, Flaremode, & DLAY Craft Intoxicating ‘The Hills’ House Flip via NFT Label Purple Fly

After debuting their first-ever single the other week, the groundbreaking NFT-based label Purple Fly is back with their second and equally memorable release. This time around, Sevenn links with Italian duo Flaremode and Swedish act DLAY to craft an intoxicating new house cover of The Weeknd’s iconic ‘The Hills’ single. While still maintaining the great vibe of the original, these artists inject some groovy and dance floor-ready vibes into this stellar remake. This record comes just in time for summer and festival season – turn up those speakers and stream it below via Spotify.

