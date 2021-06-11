LISTEN: Marshmello Unleashes Stacked Fourth Studio Album, “Shockwave”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Dance music kingpin Marshmello is back with his fourth studio album in Shockwave. The 12-track project boasts an absolutely stacked tracklist, with features from TroyBoi, Subtronics, Eptic, and PEEKABOO just to name a few. While many of the tracks stick to the catchy future bass sound that Marshmello has capitalized on for years, he also ventures in other directions, from house to dubstep and trap. Stream the LP below via Spotify and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments section.

