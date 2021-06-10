Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Skrillex Drops Anticipated ‘Supersonic’ Collab with Noisia, josh pan & Dylan Brady

by

Skrillex took to social media yesterday to announce his next highly anticipated single, “Supersonic.”

The track was made in collaboration with Noisia, Josh pan, and Dylan Brady. It kicks off with a haunting vocal from Dylan Brady combined with a looming synth – something’s coming. Get your good headphones out for this one, because the production trio of Skrillex, Noisia, and josh pan curate an almost industrial sub-bass sound that carries this track to new heights.

With this being the third new Skrillex track in about a month…could it be…? Is Skrillex season finally here?

Skrillex, Noisia, josh pan & Dylan Brady – Supersonic | Stream

