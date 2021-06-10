LISTEN: DVRKO and RUNN’s New Single Will Leave You Saying “I Want More”

Just when we thought we had enough masked artists in the scene, DVRKO is proving us wrong. His new single “I Want More” feat. RUNN is out now on the LA-based L3V3L Music imprint and we can’t get enough.

There doesn’t seem to be too much known about DVRKO but honestly speaking, that might not be such a bad thing. What we do know is that his music more than passes the “car test.” RUNN might be the hottest vocalist in the game over the recent past and the two have absolutely knocked this track out of the park. From technical mastery to creative ingenuity, there are no shortcoming in DVRKO’s creative output, all featuring the distinct style and sound that has people asking, “Who on earth is this guy?” One thing can be for certain – DVRKO is here to stay and going nowhere.

